Railway Crossing Collision: Truck and Train Clash
In Amethi district, a truck-train collision resulted in serious injuries to the truck driver and damage to both the truck and train at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing. Railway traffic has been suspended for repairs. The truck driver, Sonu Chaudhary, is stable after hospital transfer.
A serious collision between a container truck and a goods train occurred at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing in Amethi district, resulting in significant damage and injury.
Officials reported that the collision, which took place early Tuesday morning, caused considerable damage to both the vehicle and the train, halting train movements due to track and electrical line damage.
Local authorities, including Northern Railways' Lucknow Division, are working swiftly to repair the damage and restore traffic soon. The truck driver involved, Sonu Chaudhary, was critically injured but is now stable after medical intervention.
