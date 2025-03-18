Railway Crossing Collision: Truck and Train Clash

A serious collision between a container truck and a goods train occurred at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing in Amethi district, resulting in significant damage and injury.

Officials reported that the collision, which took place early Tuesday morning, caused considerable damage to both the vehicle and the train, halting train movements due to track and electrical line damage.

Local authorities, including Northern Railways' Lucknow Division, are working swiftly to repair the damage and restore traffic soon. The truck driver involved, Sonu Chaudhary, was critically injured but is now stable after medical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)