Determination Triumphs: Sanders Battles On Despite Injury in Dakar Rally

Despite a suspected broken collarbone, reigning motorcycle champion Daniel Sanders remains determined to continue in the Dakar Rally. The KTM rider crashed on stage 10, dropping to fourth place. Meanwhile, American Ricky Brabec leads the race overall, while Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah tops the car category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:55 IST
Reigning motorcycle champion Daniel Sanders has pledged to continue competing in the Dakar Rally despite potentially suffering a broken collarbone. The Australian rider crashed after 138 kilometers during stage 10 of the rally, a setback that has seen him drop from first to fourth place overall.

Sanders is determined to persevere, stating that he will assess his injuries with his team and decide whether it is safe to proceed. He expressed his resolve by mentioning that until instructed otherwise, he intends to stay in the race.

In other developments, American Ricky Brabec has taken the overall lead in the motorcycle category, and Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah returned to the top in the car category, carving a significant lead on stage 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

