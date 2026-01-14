Determination Triumphs: Sanders Battles On Despite Injury in Dakar Rally

Reigning motorcycle champion Daniel Sanders has pledged to continue competing in the Dakar Rally despite potentially suffering a broken collarbone. The Australian rider crashed after 138 kilometers during stage 10 of the rally, a setback that has seen him drop from first to fourth place overall.

Sanders is determined to persevere, stating that he will assess his injuries with his team and decide whether it is safe to proceed. He expressed his resolve by mentioning that until instructed otherwise, he intends to stay in the race.

In other developments, American Ricky Brabec has taken the overall lead in the motorcycle category, and Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah returned to the top in the car category, carving a significant lead on stage 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)