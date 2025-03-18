Left Menu

Smartworks Expands Footprint with Major Lease in Hyderabad

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has leased 2.2 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad's DLF Cyber City to meet the increasing demand for managed workspaces. With this expansion, their total space in Hyderabad surpasses one million square feet, now operating four centers within the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:45 IST
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has announced the leasing of 2.2 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad, responding to the growing corporate demand for managed workspaces.

The new lease at DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli, expands Smartworks' portfolio to over one million square feet in Hyderabad. This marks the company's fourth center in the city, as they aim to cater to diverse sectors seeking modern office solutions. "Our expansion and growth in Hyderabad reflect the steady demand from occupiers," commented Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks.

Smartworks, a leader in the managed flexible workspace sector, focuses on mid-to-large enterprises and boasts over 600 clients. As of August 14, 2024, the company operates 45 centers in 13 cities with a total super built-up area of 9.12 million square feet.

