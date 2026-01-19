Cong demands sacking of MP minister over his remarks against Col Qureshi

The Congress on Monday demanded the sacking of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his alleged objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor following the Supreme Court's directive to the government on prosecution sanction. MP Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that BJP leaders have been trying to shield Shah since the controversy erupted, even though the entire nation condemned his indecent remarks about a female Army officer.

Following the latest developments, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should immediately ask Shah to quit, accept his resignation, and grant permission to prosecute the minister, Patwari told PTI in Indore. He said the failure of the state government to grant permission to prosecute Shah will amount to contempt of court.

Earlier in the day, the top court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah for his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Army officer Colonel Qureshi made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe and submitted its final report.

However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the promotion of communal hatred and ill-will.

Shah faced an apex court-appointed SIT probe for ''scurrilous'' and ''objectionable'' remarks targeting Col Qureshi.

Patwari said while leaders of the ruling BJP often lecture others about justice, decorum, and morality, they always cross all limits to protect their own foul-mouthed ministers.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

After drawing severe condemnation, Shah expressed regret and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

An FIR was registered against Shah at Manpur police station in Indore district after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of remarks made by the minister.

The high court rebuked Shah for passing ''scurrilous'' remarks and using ''language of the gutters'' against Col Qureshi.

The minister was booked under sections 152 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 196 (1) (b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (c) (uttering words against a member of any community which is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony between different communities, or which causes or is likely to cause enmity, hatred or ill-will between them) of the BNS. Shah holds the portfolios of Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management, and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Departments.

