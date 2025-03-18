Left Menu

Tata Motors to Implement Price Hike on Passenger Vehicles by April 2025

Tata Motors announced plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, from April 2025, marking the second price rise this year. This move aims to counter rising input costs. The price hike will vary by model, with details undisclosed. Commercial vehicle prices will also increase by up to 2%.

  Country:
  • India

Tata Motors announced on Tuesday that prices for its passenger vehicle lineup, which includes electric vehicles, will see an increment starting in April 2025. This marks the second price hike this year.

The decision to adjust prices is primarily to mitigate the impact of escalating input costs. However, the company has not disclosed the exact figures of this increase, only confirming that it will vary based on the model and variant.

Earlier, in January, Tata Motors had already raised prices by up to 3%. The commercial vehicle prices are also set to rise by up to 2% from next month. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India plans a price increase of up to 4% for its model range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

