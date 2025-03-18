Railway Traffic Resumes After Collision Chaos

Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section has been fully restored following a collision between a container truck and a goods train, which occurred at a railway crossing on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident disrupted traffic for several hours overnight.

According to police reports, the accident took place in the Jagdishpur police station area around 2:30 am. At the time of the accident, the railway gate was open, and no gateman was present, leading to the collision. The truck's assistant, Sonu Chaudhary, suffered critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Railway officials worked promptly to resume operations, with upline traffic restored by 3:10 am and downline by 7:10 am. The collision caused damage to both the truck and railway infrastructure, which has since been repaired. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

