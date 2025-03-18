Railway Traffic Resumes After Collision Chaos
Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section was restored after a container truck collided with a goods train at a crossing, causing disruption. The accident happened near Jagdishpur when the gate was open and unmanned. A truck assistant was critically injured. Repairs and inquiries are underway.
- Country:
- India
Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section has been fully restored following a collision between a container truck and a goods train, which occurred at a railway crossing on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident disrupted traffic for several hours overnight.
According to police reports, the accident took place in the Jagdishpur police station area around 2:30 am. At the time of the accident, the railway gate was open, and no gateman was present, leading to the collision. The truck's assistant, Sonu Chaudhary, suffered critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Railway officials worked promptly to resume operations, with upline traffic restored by 3:10 am and downline by 7:10 am. The collision caused damage to both the truck and railway infrastructure, which has since been repaired. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
