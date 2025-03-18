Left Menu

Railway Traffic Resumes After Collision Chaos

Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section was restored after a container truck collided with a goods train at a crossing, causing disruption. The accident happened near Jagdishpur when the gate was open and unmanned. A truck assistant was critically injured. Repairs and inquiries are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:13 IST
Railway Traffic Resumes After Collision Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi railway section has been fully restored following a collision between a container truck and a goods train, which occurred at a railway crossing on Tuesday. The unfortunate incident disrupted traffic for several hours overnight.

According to police reports, the accident took place in the Jagdishpur police station area around 2:30 am. At the time of the accident, the railway gate was open, and no gateman was present, leading to the collision. The truck's assistant, Sonu Chaudhary, suffered critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Railway officials worked promptly to resume operations, with upline traffic restored by 3:10 am and downline by 7:10 am. The collision caused damage to both the truck and railway infrastructure, which has since been repaired. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025