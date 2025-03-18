Left Menu

Creating Waves: India and Singapore to Sign Green Digital Shipping Corridor LoI

Singapore and India plan to establish a Letter of Intent for a green digital shipping corridor, connecting India's marine sector to the global network. The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in green fuel exports and digital expertise, leveraging Singapore's leading maritime ecosystem.

Updated: 18-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:00 IST
Creating Waves: India and Singapore to Sign Green Digital Shipping Corridor LoI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore and India are on the verge of signing a significant agreement to establish a Green Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), poised to connect the Indian marine industry to the global network. This partnership is anticipated to enhance trade and foster stronger ties in green fuel and digital innovation.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) for this corridor is expected to be finalized during the visit of India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Singapore, coinciding with the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) from March 24 to 28. Teo Eng Dih, CEO of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), expressed optimism about the collaboration, although specific details remain under discussion.

The initiative highlights India's interest in exporting green fuel, including biofuels, and sharing digital expertise through Singapore's established maritime ecosystem. The SMW will also feature delegations from countries such as Estonia, France, Portugal, Norway, and the Netherlands, affirming its significance as a global maritime event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

