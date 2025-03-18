Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: RNLIC's Dynamic Leadership Development Programme with IIM Indore and TimesPro

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company, in collaboration with TimesPro and IIM Indore, launched a leadership programme to enhance skills among branch and area managers. The initiative aimed to equip participants with resilience, adaptability, and customer management skills, essential for thriving in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:24 IST
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Ltd. (RNLIC), partnering with TimesPro and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, hosted a cutting-edge Leadership Development Programme. The initiative, designed for RNLIC's managers, aimed to instill essential cross-functional leadership skills necessary in today's dynamic business landscape.

The two-day residential programme at IIM Indore focused on resilience, stress management, and enhancing workplace effectiveness. Participants engaged in interactive sessions led by IIM faculty, featuring case studies, discussions, and business simulations, alongside team-building exercises to sharpen problem-solving and customer management abilities.

This strategic partnership underscores RNLIC's commitment to cultivating high-performance leaders, ensuring sustained growth and operational excellence. The programme, a testament to bridging the gap between academia and industry, is set to continue throughout the year, empowering professionals with future-ready skills in collaboration with IIM Indore and TimesPro.

Latest News

