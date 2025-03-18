Left Menu

Rail Renaissance: Paving New Tracks for Economic Growth

MP Rajeev Bhardwaj urges the central government to broaden the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line and explore a new route connecting Dalhousie, Chamba, and Khajjiar. Highlighting historical successes and modern advancements, he stresses the importance of these developments for regional economic and tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster regional development, Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj has called for the central government to upgrade the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line to broad gauge. He also pushed for a survey on a potential new route connecting Dalhousie, Chamba, and Khajjiar.

Addressing the Parliament, Bhardwaj pointed out the feasibility of such a project, citing the British-era Kalka-Shimla railway line as a precedent. With current advancements in engineering, extending the line to major tourist spots is not only viable but necessary for the area's growth.

Mp Bhardwaj applauded the record allocation of ₹2,716 crore for Himachal Pradesh's railway budget while thanking the Railway Minister for ongoing projects. He stressed that improved rail connectivity could be crucial for unlocking the region's economic and tourism potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

