Rail Renaissance: Paving New Tracks for Economic Growth

In a move to bolster regional development, Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Bhardwaj has called for the central government to upgrade the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line to broad gauge. He also pushed for a survey on a potential new route connecting Dalhousie, Chamba, and Khajjiar.

Addressing the Parliament, Bhardwaj pointed out the feasibility of such a project, citing the British-era Kalka-Shimla railway line as a precedent. With current advancements in engineering, extending the line to major tourist spots is not only viable but necessary for the area's growth.

Mp Bhardwaj applauded the record allocation of ₹2,716 crore for Himachal Pradesh's railway budget while thanking the Railway Minister for ongoing projects. He stressed that improved rail connectivity could be crucial for unlocking the region's economic and tourism potential.

