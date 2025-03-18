Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Crash Claims Biker's Life in Sikkim

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred near Zuluk, Sikkim, involving a head-on collision with a truck. The crash resulted in the death of a rider from Kolkata, while the pillion rider sustained severe injuries. Army personnel nearby were the first responders, and an investigation is underway.

Updated: 18-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:51 IST
A motorcycle rider from Kolkata tragically lost his life in a head-on collision with a truck near Zuluk, Sikkim, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred at Lingtam Viewpoint, close to the Cue Khola Waterfall in Pakyong district.

The pillion rider suffered serious injuries and was swiftly transported to Sochyagang Hospital in Gangtok for medical treatment. The victims were part of a larger group of bikers from Kolkata who were on a trip in the region.

Army soldiers present at the scene quickly responded, providing assistance to the bikers. Law enforcement has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

