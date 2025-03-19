Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Tax Targets: Aiming for Growth Through Innovation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the state tax department's functioning, emphasizing the need to achieve a revenue target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore by 2025-26. He advocated for using AI tools in revenue collection, and highlighted the state's GST growth, urging region-specific strategies and personnel training.

Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of the state tax department on Tuesday, directing officials to focus on achieving revenue collection targets through direct engagement with traders. As the state witnesses steady growth in GST/VAT collections, Adityanath set an ambitious revenue goal of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, urging the department to work towards this objective in 'mission mode'.

The chief minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh's distinction as the state with the highest number of GST-registered traders, attributing this achievement to successful awareness campaigns that boosted registrations. He noted a significant rise in active traders, from 17.2 lakh in 2023-24 to over 19.9 lakh in 2024-25.

With the digitization of GST operations, Adityanath pressed the need for using information technology tools and artificial intelligence for data analysis to enhance revenue collection processes. He also called for regular performance evaluations for tax officials and the development of region-specific strategies to combat tax evasion, backed by proper training programs and operational protocols.

