Elaborate security arrangements in Kashmir ahead of VP Radhakrishnan's maiden visit

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's maiden visit to the Valley on February 26, officials said on Tuesday. The vice president is scheduled to attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here. Authorities have put in place a comprehensive, multi-layered security grid, particularly around the university campus in the Hazratbal area of the city and other vital installations, officials said. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the vice president, residents, and visitors, they said. Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable locations, with heightened alertness maintained to counter potential terrorist threats. Checking and surveillance have been stepped up across the Valley, officials said. Additional checkpoints have been set up at important entry points, especially around the city, and increased patrolling, area domination operations, and surprise inspections are being conducted along vital roadways to prevent any untoward incident, they said. Vehicles are being randomly checked at entry and exit points of the city, especially on the roads leading to the university, officials said. They said the security forces have strengthened intelligence gathering mechanisms and are ensuring effective area and night domination. Counterinsurgency and quick reaction teams have been strategically deployed to ensure a swift response to any emerging situation, they added. Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi had last week reviewed the security measures in the valley ahead of the vice president's visit. Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, chaired a high-level security review meeting at PCR Kashmir here in preparation for the VVIP visit, a police spokesman had said. During the meeting, detailed security plans were presented and reviewed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the visit. The IGP Kashmir laid special emphasis on securing critical infrastructure and safeguarding vital installations, the spokesman had said. Birdi directed officers to enhance security measures across both urban and rural areas of the Valley, with intensified round-the-clock patrolling and strengthened surveillance at key entry and exit points. The IGP had instructed that personnel be thoroughly briefed on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and that vulnerable areas be closely monitored to enable prompt action against any suspicious activity. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the convocation and deliver the convocation address in his first visit to Kashmir since assuming office. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the Kashmir University, Manoj Sinha, will preside over the convocation, while Chief Minister and Pro-Chancellor Omar Abdullah will attend the convocation as the Guest of Honour. A total of 59,558 degrees, which include 44,910 Undergraduates, 13,545 Postgraduates, 461 MD/MS, four MCH, 18 M.Phil and 620 Ph.Ds, shall be conferred during the 21st convocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)