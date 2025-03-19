Left Menu

Safeguarding Steel: DGTR Proposes 12% Duty to Protect Indian Industry

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended a 12% safeguard duty on certain steel products to protect domestic manufacturers from rising imports. The investigation revealed a significant surge in imports from countries like China, threatening the local industry. The finance ministry will make the final decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:46 IST
Safeguarding Steel: DGTR Proposes 12% Duty to Protect Indian Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On March 18, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) proposed a 12 percent safeguard duty on specific steel imports for 200 days to mitigate the effect of rising imports on local industry.

Findings revealed a significant influx, particularly from China, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam, which threatened India's domestic steel sector. Some manufacturers advocate the duty to combat China's excess capacity overflow, while opposition comes from MSME exporters concerned about competitiveness.

The proposed measure, pending finance ministry approval, aims to provide temporary relief and level the playing field, allowing Indian manufacturers to recover from the import surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025