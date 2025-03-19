Bill Gates Lauds India's AI Leadership and Vaccine Innovation

Bill Gates, Microsoft's former CEO, on Wednesday applauded India's advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the country's leadership role in driving global innovation. At the 'Future Forward' event, Gates highlighted India's AI potential to foster worldwide progress.

During the event, Gates noted discussions with India's Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, about the nation's involvement in the forthcoming AI Summit. This involvement aims to benefit especially countries from the Global South. Gates said, 'AI will accelerate progress in mRNA vaccines, agricultural innovations, and combating malnutrition, making targeted interventions possible.'

He also praised India's vaccine production, citing partnerships with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, lauding their contribution to affordable vaccine proliferation. Gates called attention to India's ongoing digital infrastructure and health investments, commending the nation's ambition and innovation. 'India's big challenges meet bigger ambitions, transforming lives on an impressive scale,' he reflected in a blog.

(With inputs from agencies.)