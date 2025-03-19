Left Menu

Bill Gates Lauds India's AI Leadership and Vaccine Innovation

Bill Gates praises India's leadership in AI at the 'Future Forward' event, highlighting its potential global impact. He emphasizes India's vaccine production capabilities and its role in health and technology innovations. Gates underscores the importance of India's involvement in the upcoming AI Summit, focusing on benefits for the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:55 IST
Bill Gates Lauds India's AI Leadership and Vaccine Innovation
Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bill Gates, Microsoft's former CEO, on Wednesday applauded India's advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the country's leadership role in driving global innovation. At the 'Future Forward' event, Gates highlighted India's AI potential to foster worldwide progress.

During the event, Gates noted discussions with India's Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, about the nation's involvement in the forthcoming AI Summit. This involvement aims to benefit especially countries from the Global South. Gates said, 'AI will accelerate progress in mRNA vaccines, agricultural innovations, and combating malnutrition, making targeted interventions possible.'

He also praised India's vaccine production, citing partnerships with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, lauding their contribution to affordable vaccine proliferation. Gates called attention to India's ongoing digital infrastructure and health investments, commending the nation's ambition and innovation. 'India's big challenges meet bigger ambitions, transforming lives on an impressive scale,' he reflected in a blog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025