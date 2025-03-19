Left Menu

Tragic Day on Odisha Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives

Four individuals lost their lives in three separate accidents in Odisha. A couple died near Khurda after a vehicle collision, a school headmaster was killed in Ganjam, and an overturned bus in Nabarangpur resulted in another fatality and multiple injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:51 IST
Tragic Day on Odisha Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events on Wednesday, four people were killed in three separate accidents across Odisha, according to police reports. The horrifying incidents highlight the perilous conditions on the state's roads.

The first incident occurred in Khurda district where a couple tragically lost their lives on the Khurda-Bolangir National Highway 57. Their vehicle collided with a bus en route from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh, also injuring two bus passengers.

In a separate accident, Kuresh Patra, the headmaster of Madhuban School, died after a collision with a bus in Ganjam district while on his way to school. Meanwhile, a bus overturned near Tara village in Nabarangpur due to a burst tyre, killing one and injuring several others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025