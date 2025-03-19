Tragic Day on Odisha Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives

In a tragic series of events on Wednesday, four people were killed in three separate accidents across Odisha, according to police reports. The horrifying incidents highlight the perilous conditions on the state's roads.

The first incident occurred in Khurda district where a couple tragically lost their lives on the Khurda-Bolangir National Highway 57. Their vehicle collided with a bus en route from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh, also injuring two bus passengers.

In a separate accident, Kuresh Patra, the headmaster of Madhuban School, died after a collision with a bus in Ganjam district while on his way to school. Meanwhile, a bus overturned near Tara village in Nabarangpur due to a burst tyre, killing one and injuring several others.

(With inputs from agencies.)