Tragic Day on Odisha Roads: Fatal Accidents Claim Four Lives
Four individuals lost their lives in three separate accidents in Odisha. A couple died near Khurda after a vehicle collision, a school headmaster was killed in Ganjam, and an overturned bus in Nabarangpur resulted in another fatality and multiple injuries.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic series of events on Wednesday, four people were killed in three separate accidents across Odisha, according to police reports. The horrifying incidents highlight the perilous conditions on the state's roads.
The first incident occurred in Khurda district where a couple tragically lost their lives on the Khurda-Bolangir National Highway 57. Their vehicle collided with a bus en route from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh, also injuring two bus passengers.
In a separate accident, Kuresh Patra, the headmaster of Madhuban School, died after a collision with a bus in Ganjam district while on his way to school. Meanwhile, a bus overturned near Tara village in Nabarangpur due to a burst tyre, killing one and injuring several others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- accidents
- fatalities
- Khurda
- Ganjam
- Nabarangpur
- road safety
- traffic
- collision
- injuries
ALSO READ
India Prioritizes Road Safety with Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo 2024
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
Transforming India's Road Safety: A Call to Action
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights on immediate need for improved road safety measures
Maharashtra's Road Safety Challenge: Rising Accidents and New Measures