Jammu & Kashmir's Road Safety Transformation: A 13.6% Accident Decline

In a notable achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir government has successfully reduced road accidents by 13.6% over the past three years, marking a significant improvement in traffic safety across the region.

Data reveals that the number of road incidents declined from 6,120 in 2023 to 5,287 in 2025, attributed to increased enforcement, awareness programs, and enhanced safety mechanisms. Noteworthy initiatives include over 10,000 awareness campaigns, driver health check-ups, and the rollout of cashless treatment schemes for accident victims.

The region has transitioned to an e-challan system, boosting enforcement measures significantly, and has adopted technological advancements across its traffic management systems. This holistic approach has set a benchmark for road safety, highlighting future prospects like electric bus expansions despite current infrastructure limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)