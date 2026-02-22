Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Kills Two in Ganjam
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Ganjam district, two villagers lost their lives after being attacked by a wild tusker. The departed, Urmila Rout, 53, and Gopinath Pradhan, 67, were laboring in their vegetable field when the rogue elephant assaulted them.
Eyewitness Simanchal Rout revealed that his wife was attacked first as she tried to escape. Gopinath Pradhan was then flung into the air by the elephant. The victims were rushed to a nearby health center, where they were declared dead, according to local authorities.
The elephant had crossed the Ghodahada river into Jalameripalli village before returning to the Digapahandi range. The forest division staffs are actively monitoring its movements. The government will provide compensation, immediately disbursing Rs 1 lakh to each family, with more to follow after formalities.
