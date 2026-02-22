Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Kills Two in Ganjam

In Odisha's Ganjam district, a wild tusker killed two villagers, Urmila Rout and Gopinath Pradhan, who were working in their field. Authorities are tracking the elephant and compensating the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Kills Two in Ganjam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Ganjam district, two villagers lost their lives after being attacked by a wild tusker. The departed, Urmila Rout, 53, and Gopinath Pradhan, 67, were laboring in their vegetable field when the rogue elephant assaulted them.

Eyewitness Simanchal Rout revealed that his wife was attacked first as she tried to escape. Gopinath Pradhan was then flung into the air by the elephant. The victims were rushed to a nearby health center, where they were declared dead, according to local authorities.

The elephant had crossed the Ghodahada river into Jalameripalli village before returning to the Digapahandi range. The forest division staffs are actively monitoring its movements. The government will provide compensation, immediately disbursing Rs 1 lakh to each family, with more to follow after formalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India
3
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
4
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026