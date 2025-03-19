Tragedy on Wheels: Four Perish in Pune Minibus Fire

A catastrophic fire engulfed a minibus near Pune on a Wednesday morning, leading to the deaths of four employees of Vyoma Graphics and injuring six others. The tragic incident transpired when the emergency exit door failed to open, as per local police reports.

The minibus, conveying 14 employees from Warje to Hinjewadi, saw a fire outbreak near the driver's foot area around 7.45 a.m., according to senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat. The vehicle, which came to a stop near Dassault Systems, erupted, resulting in quick-spreading flames that trapped the four deceased at the rear, unable to escape due to the malfunctioned emergency door.

Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gaikwad suggested a possible short circuit as the fire's origin, with further investigation from RTO experts pending to confirm the cause and assess the emergency exit's failure. Families of the deceased, including sole earners like Rajan Chavan, a printing machine operator, are struggling to cope with their loss.

