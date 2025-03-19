Left Menu

Tragedy on Wheels: Four Perish in Pune Minibus Fire

A minibus carrying employees of Vyoma Graphics caught fire near Pune, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to six others. The incident occurred when a short circuit likely ignited a fire near the driver’s area, preventing the emergency exit from opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:51 IST
Tragedy on Wheels: Four Perish in Pune Minibus Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire engulfed a minibus near Pune on a Wednesday morning, leading to the deaths of four employees of Vyoma Graphics and injuring six others. The tragic incident transpired when the emergency exit door failed to open, as per local police reports.

The minibus, conveying 14 employees from Warje to Hinjewadi, saw a fire outbreak near the driver's foot area around 7.45 a.m., according to senior inspector Kanhaiya Thorat. The vehicle, which came to a stop near Dassault Systems, erupted, resulting in quick-spreading flames that trapped the four deceased at the rear, unable to escape due to the malfunctioned emergency door.

Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gaikwad suggested a possible short circuit as the fire's origin, with further investigation from RTO experts pending to confirm the cause and assess the emergency exit's failure. Families of the deceased, including sole earners like Rajan Chavan, a printing machine operator, are struggling to cope with their loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025