Shock Uncovered: Corruption Charges Rock KSEB in 'Operation Short Circuit'
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted 'Operation Short Circuit', unveiling significant corruption within Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Officials were found accepting bribes and overlooking contract irregularities. Further inspections and disciplinary actions are underway, with detailed inquiries promised by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty.
- Country:
- India
'Operation Short Circuit', a state-level surprise inspection, revealed that 41 officials accepted bribes amounting to Rs 16.50 lakh from contractors. Common malpractices included splitting tenders and awarding contracts to the same individuals repeatedly, often without correct procedures.
Further inspections are promised, with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty vowing disciplinary action. Officials' bank accounts and contracts history will face detailed scrutiny as the state tackles these alarming issues.