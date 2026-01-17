Left Menu

Shock Uncovered: Corruption Charges Rock KSEB in 'Operation Short Circuit'

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) conducted 'Operation Short Circuit', unveiling significant corruption within Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Officials were found accepting bribes and overlooking contract irregularities. Further inspections and disciplinary actions are underway, with detailed inquiries promised by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:19 IST
Shock Uncovered: Corruption Charges Rock KSEB in 'Operation Short Circuit'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has uncovered significant malpractices in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) through 'Operation Short Circuit'. Officials were reportedly accepting bribes and contracting irregularities were rampant.

'Operation Short Circuit', a state-level surprise inspection, revealed that 41 officials accepted bribes amounting to Rs 16.50 lakh from contractors. Common malpractices included splitting tenders and awarding contracts to the same individuals repeatedly, often without correct procedures.

Further inspections are promised, with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty vowing disciplinary action. Officials' bank accounts and contracts history will face detailed scrutiny as the state tackles these alarming issues.

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026