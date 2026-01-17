Shock Uncovered: Corruption Charges Rock KSEB in 'Operation Short Circuit'

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has uncovered significant malpractices in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) through 'Operation Short Circuit'. Officials were reportedly accepting bribes and contracting irregularities were rampant.

'Operation Short Circuit', a state-level surprise inspection, revealed that 41 officials accepted bribes amounting to Rs 16.50 lakh from contractors. Common malpractices included splitting tenders and awarding contracts to the same individuals repeatedly, often without correct procedures.

Further inspections are promised, with Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty vowing disciplinary action. Officials' bank accounts and contracts history will face detailed scrutiny as the state tackles these alarming issues.