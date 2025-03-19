Left Menu

CEAT Accelerates in Premium Tyre Segment

CEAT Ltd is focusing on gaining a strong foothold in the premium ultra-high performance and luxury tyre segment. With the launch of new products like ZR-rated, CALM Technology, and Run-Flat tyres, the company aims to capture a growing market segment expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the premium tyre market, CEAT Ltd is shifting focus to the ultra-high performance and luxury four-wheeler segment. According to MD and CEO Arnab Banerjee, this sector is projected to experience significant growth over the next three to five years.

The company recently unveiled three innovative products: ZR-rated, CALM Technology, and Run-Flat tyres. These offerings are targeted at meeting the rising demand in the premium segment, particularly in the 17-inch plus tyre category, as Banerjee shared with PTI.

Currently accounting for 8-10% of the aftermarket, this segment is expected to expand rapidly, potentially reaching a 25-30% market share. CEAT aims to solidify its status as a technology-driven brand by launching this new premium range, available from April across crucial markets like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

