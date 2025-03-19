Left Menu

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Policy Anticipation

Wall Street saw a positive opening as major indexes rose ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected monetary policy decision. The rise comes amidst investor concerns about the impact of trade policies on the economy, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all showing gains.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street's principal indexes experienced an uptick as markets opened on Wednesday, in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decision.

The economic climate is tense, with investor angst growing due to trade policy uncertainties.

In early trading, the Dow Jones ascended 0.20%, the S&P 500 rose 0.33%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a boost by 0.50%.

