Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Policy Anticipation

Wall Street's principal indexes experienced an uptick as markets opened on Wednesday, in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy decision.

The economic climate is tense, with investor angst growing due to trade policy uncertainties.

In early trading, the Dow Jones ascended 0.20%, the S&P 500 rose 0.33%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a boost by 0.50%.

(With inputs from agencies.)