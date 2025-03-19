Sagarmala Unveils New Horizons in Goa's Coastal Development

In a significant thrust towards coastal development, Goa is witnessing transformative changes under the Central government's Sagarmala initiative. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that projects like port modernization and jetty strengthening are set to enhance tourism and daily coastal commutes.

The recent National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and attended by notable figures such as Nitin Gadkari, underscored the aim of unlocking port-led industrial potential, furthering exports and economic development.

Sawant emphasized a strong commitment to coastal community improvement, focusing on skill development, social and economic inclusion, and exploring innovative solutions such as Ro-Ro services and the Water Metro to enhance regional connectivity and growth.

