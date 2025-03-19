Left Menu

Sagarmala Unveils New Horizons in Goa's Coastal Development

The Central government, through the Sagarmala initiative, is modernizing Goa's ports to boost tourism and commutes. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant highlights port-led industrialization and community development at the National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meeting. The focus includes skill enhancement and exploring new services like Ro-Ro and Water Metro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:56 IST
Sagarmala Unveils New Horizons in Goa's Coastal Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant thrust towards coastal development, Goa is witnessing transformative changes under the Central government's Sagarmala initiative. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that projects like port modernization and jetty strengthening are set to enhance tourism and daily coastal commutes.

The recent National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and attended by notable figures such as Nitin Gadkari, underscored the aim of unlocking port-led industrial potential, furthering exports and economic development.

Sawant emphasized a strong commitment to coastal community improvement, focusing on skill development, social and economic inclusion, and exploring innovative solutions such as Ro-Ro services and the Water Metro to enhance regional connectivity and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025