HaveUs Aerotech Expands with EASA Certification

In a significant development for Indian aviation, HaveUs Aerotech announced that it has received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its facilities located in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore.

This milestone authorizes HaveUs to offer immediate, dependable support to international and domestic airlines. As the first MRO company to earn such certification across three states, HaveUs is setting a benchmark in the aviation sector.

With forthcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, the company is poised to reduce turnaround times for airlines, stimulate job creation, and bolster India's aviation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)