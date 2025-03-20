HaveUs Aerotech Expands with EASA Certification
HaveUs Aerotech received EASA certification for its facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore, enhancing its service capabilities. The company aims to support national growth and job creation through workforce expansion and upcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata. Currently employing over 200 individuals, HaveUs is poised for further growth.
In a significant development for Indian aviation, HaveUs Aerotech announced that it has received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its facilities located in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore.
This milestone authorizes HaveUs to offer immediate, dependable support to international and domestic airlines. As the first MRO company to earn such certification across three states, HaveUs is setting a benchmark in the aviation sector.
With forthcoming facilities in Mumbai and Kolkata, the company is poised to reduce turnaround times for airlines, stimulate job creation, and bolster India's aviation infrastructure.
