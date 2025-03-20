Pound Fluctuates Amid Rate Decisions and Geopolitical Tensions

The British pound saw notable fluctuations as investors awaited the Bank of England's decision on interest rates. The anticipation comes amid broader concerns surrounding U.S. tariffs and geopolitical developments, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, the pound climbed to its highest since early November, but later dipped 0.2% against the dollar. The currency, alongside the euro, has strengthened since January due to apprehensions about U.S. economic policies and defense spending in Europe.

Experts predict the Bank of England will maintain a cautious approach, likely holding rates at 4.5%, as it monitors the impact of international economic policies. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar also experienced minor fluctuations, remaining near a five-month low.

(With inputs from agencies.)