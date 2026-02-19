Left Menu

Kenyan Recruits Tricked into Ukraine Conflict: A Tale of Deception

A Kenyan intelligence report revealed that 1,000 citizens were misled into joining Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. Recruited with false job promises, they were sent to the front lines. The report, presented in parliament, accuses Russian embassy officials and recruitment agencies of orchestrating the scheme.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

A recent Kenyan intelligence report has shaken the nation, claiming that 1,000 Kenyans were duped into fighting for Russia in Ukraine under false pretenses. Recruited with promises of jobs in Russia, they instead found themselves on the front lines of the conflict.

The report was unveiled in parliament by parliamentary leader Kimani Ichung'wah, who accused Russian embassy officials and recruitment agencies of orchestrating the scheme. Reports now suggest 89 Kenyans are on the front line, with many hospitalized or missing, raising grave concerns from Kenyan families.

In response, the Russian Embassy in Nairobi denied any wrongdoing. They refuted allegations of issuing visas for combatants, although Kenyan recruits report otherwise, sharing tales of signing contracts in Russian and facing battle with minimal training. As the story unfolds, families urge the government to rescue their stranded loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

