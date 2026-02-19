European intelligence leaders have expressed doubts about the likelihood of achieving a peace agreement to end Russia's war in Ukraine this year. Despite claims from former U.S. President Donald Trump that diplomatic talks have enhanced prospects for a deal, skepticism remains among the heads of five European espionage agencies.

The latest round of discussions in Geneva was described by one intelligence chief as "negotiation theatre" meant to manipulate Western perception rather than seek real solutions. Key sticking points include Ukraine's territorial integrity and Moscow's broader strategic aims, such as the removal of Ukraine's pro-Western leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

While these intelligence leaders point to strategic motives behind Russia's participation in talks, they highlight a growing diplomatic divide between Europe and the U.S. The meetings have failed to achieve substantial progress, and leaders like Zelenskiy express frustration over discussions veering towards historical grievances rather than forging a tangible path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)