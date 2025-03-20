Haveus Aerotech Soars with EASA Approval Driving Industry Expansion

Haveus Aerotech, a leader in India's aviation industry, has announced a landmark achievement: full approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore. This certification makes Haveus the country's first MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) company to achieve such recognition across these major metro areas, setting the stage for future growth.

In its first decade, Haveus Aerotech has rapidly ascended the ranks of the aviation sector, gaining this prestigious certification and firmly establishing itself as an industry forerunner. With a workforce exceeding 200, the company offers varied roles across multiple disciplines and plans to create more employment opportunities soon, which will bolster both local and national economies.

The EASA certification strengthens Haveus Aerotech's ability to offer immediate and reliable support to both national and international airline operators. Already operating successful MRO facilities in North and South India, the company plans to open new locations in Mumbai and Kolkata, aiming to provide swift service delivery and superior quality to airlines within India and globally. This expansion not only supports the aviation infrastructure but also promises job creation in key metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)