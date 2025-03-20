Haveus Aerotech Soars with EASA Approval Driving Industry Expansion
Haveus Aerotech has marked a significant milestone, receiving full EASA approval for its facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore. This certification positions Haveus as the first Indian MRO firm with such approval. With plans to expand its workforce and footprint, the company is set to enhance India's aviation sector.
- Country:
- India
Haveus Aerotech, a leader in India's aviation industry, has announced a landmark achievement: full approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its locations in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bangalore. This certification makes Haveus the country's first MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) company to achieve such recognition across these major metro areas, setting the stage for future growth.
In its first decade, Haveus Aerotech has rapidly ascended the ranks of the aviation sector, gaining this prestigious certification and firmly establishing itself as an industry forerunner. With a workforce exceeding 200, the company offers varied roles across multiple disciplines and plans to create more employment opportunities soon, which will bolster both local and national economies.
The EASA certification strengthens Haveus Aerotech's ability to offer immediate and reliable support to both national and international airline operators. Already operating successful MRO facilities in North and South India, the company plans to open new locations in Mumbai and Kolkata, aiming to provide swift service delivery and superior quality to airlines within India and globally. This expansion not only supports the aviation infrastructure but also promises job creation in key metropolitan areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Make In India has not failed but given great momentum to manufacturing, Sitharaman's rebuff to Opposition's criticism in Rajya Sabha.
Believe in Make In India, it is giving good results: FM Sitharaman to Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha.
Finance Minister Defends 'Make in India' Amidst Opposition Criticism
Nirmala Sitharaman Defends 'Make in India' Amid Criticism