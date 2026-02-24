Left Menu

Former Sangaria MLA Hetram Beniwal passes away

CPIM leader and former Sangaria MLA Hetram Beniwal passed away at a private hospital in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar. Beniwal, 92, passed away on Monday night, party leaders said. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and leaders from CPI M and other parties condoled his death.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader and former Sangaria MLA Hetram Beniwal passed away at a private hospital in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. Beniwal, 92, passed away on Monday night, party leaders said. He was a prominent face of farmers' and labourers' movements in Rajasthan. He was a member of the ninth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and leaders from CPI (M) and other parties condoled his death. Devnani said that his demise was extremely sad. In a message, Gehlot said Beniwal had dedicated his life to the struggle for the rights of farmers, labourers and the common people. His simple and committed personality would continue to inspire all, Gehlot added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

