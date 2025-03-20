Left Menu

EU Weighs Tariff Delay in Trade Standoff with U.S.

The European Union is considering delaying its counter-measures against the U.S. over Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum until mid-April. This move aims to align the timing with another set of measures for better negotiation. EU leaders caution against escalating the trade dispute with the U.S.

The European Union may postpone its first wave of counter-measures against the United States in response to President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. This potential delay until mid-April was announced by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic during a Thursday session.

The European Commission had initially planned to re-impose tariffs on 4.5 billion euros worth of U.S. goods on April 1, followed by tariffs on an additional 18 billion euros of American products by April 13. Sefcovic explained that aligning the timing of the two measure sets could facilitate consultations with EU member states and extend negotiation time with American counterparts.

The initial set of EU counter-measures includes a significant 50% tariff on U.S. bourbon. In response, Trump has threatened reciprocal tariffs of 200% on EU wines and other alcoholic imports. While French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou criticized targeting American whiskey, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged restraint in escalating the trade conflict with the U.S.

