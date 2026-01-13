China Stands Against U.S. Trade Tariffs

China has expressed strong opposition to what it calls "illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction" following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on nations trading with Iran.

The Chinese embassy in Washington reaffirmed China's consistent stance against indiscriminate tariffs, stating that tariff and trade wars lack any true winners.

In response, China vowed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights, stressing that coercion and pressure cannot resolve trade issues effectively.