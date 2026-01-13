Left Menu

China Stands Against U.S. Trade Tariffs

China declared its opposition to unilateral sanctions and tariffs as US President Trump announced penalties for nations trading with Iran. The Chinese embassy emphasized that coercion and pressure in trade disputes are ineffective, underscoring China's resolve to protect its economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:33 IST
China Stands Against U.S. Trade Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

China has expressed strong opposition to what it calls "illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction" following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on nations trading with Iran.

The Chinese embassy in Washington reaffirmed China's consistent stance against indiscriminate tariffs, stating that tariff and trade wars lack any true winners.

In response, China vowed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights, stressing that coercion and pressure cannot resolve trade issues effectively.

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

Operation Sindoor was example of tri-services synergy: Army Chief.

 India
2
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
3
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
4
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026