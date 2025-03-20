Left Menu

EPFO Payroll Surge: A Reflection of Rising Employment and Youth Dominance

EPFO added 17.89 lakh net members in January 2025, marking an 11.67% year-on-year growth. The data highlights significant additions from the 18-25 age group, indicating increased employment opportunities. Gender analysis shows notable growth in female subscribers, reflecting a more inclusive workforce. Maharashtra leads in state-wise payroll contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:11 IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 17.89 lakh members in January 2025, constituting an 11.67% rise compared to the same month last year. The latest payroll data, announced on Thursday, indicates a positive employment trend, particularly among the youth.

A detailed analysis reveals that the 18-25 age group made up a substantial 57.07% of new subscribers, highlighting increased job opportunities for young, first-time job seekers. This group alone grew by 3.07% year-on-year. Gender diversity also improved, with female subscriber additions rising by 13.48% compared to the previous year.

Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in net payroll additions, contributing 22.77%. The sectoral analysis shows robust growth in industries like expert services, financing, and transport. Overall, the data suggests not only a recovering economy but also a more inclusive labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

