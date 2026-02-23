Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Maharashtra Case

A local court in Maharashtra has granted bail to Anant Garje, the personal assistant to state minister Pankaja Munde, who was arrested last year following the alleged suicide of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve. Garje's release was sanctioned by Additional Sessions Judge Rupali Pawar on Monday.

Garje has maintained that the case against him, which includes charges of abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation, is based solely on suspicion without substantial evidence. Police, however, argued that the accused subjected his wife to mental and physical distress, contributing to her decision to end her life.

The incident stems from November 22, 2025, when Dr. Palve, a dentist at KEM Hospital, was found dead in her Mumbai flat. The case remains contentious, with accusations of Garje's infidelity and domestic disputes adding layers of complexity to the evolving legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)