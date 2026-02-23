Remembering Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra's Unfulfilled CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid an emotional tribute to Ajit Pawar, the late NCP leader who tragically passed away in a plane crash. Describing Pawar as 'the best CM the state never had', Fadnavis highlighted Pawar's capacity to lead and his significant impact on the state's political landscape.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Pawar as an 'elder brother' and recalled the close bond they shared along with Fadnavis. He emphasized Pawar's punctuality and discipline, qualities that endeared him to colleagues and made him an effective administrator.

During his tribute in the assembly, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray called Pawar a 'very close friend', noting his pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic in maintaining government operations. Thackeray also addressed allegations against Pawar, urging self-regulation in political discourse to prevent baseless defamation.

