South Africa Gears Up for Surge in Indian Tourists with Streamlined Visa Processes

South Africa anticipates a significant influx of Indian tourists in 2024, aiming to exceed pre-Covid figures by simplifying travel procedures. According to Gcobani Mancotywa, the Regional General Manager for South African Tourism in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, the introduction of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme and the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system are crucial steps in this strategy.

The initiative allows Indian tourists to apply for visas through accredited tour operators, reducing documentation and expediting the process. These changes aim to overcome visa-related challenges that decreased Indian tourist arrivals from 79,000 in 2023 to 75,541 in 2024.

Furthermore, negotiations are advancing to establish direct flight routes between India and South Africa. Mancotywa emphasized the importance of travel convenience, noting that 63% of Indian tourists came from Mumbai alone. This initiative is part of a broader effort to boost tourism by targeting diverse segments, including business, leisure, and family travel.

