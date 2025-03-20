Left Menu

U.S. Citizen Freed From Afghan Detention

American citizen George Glezmann, detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for over two years, has been released. The liberation followed discussions between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and the Taliban. Glezmann is now on a Qatari aircraft heading to Qatar, with plans to travel back to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:43 IST
U.S. Citizen Freed From Afghan Detention
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The Taliban has released an American citizen, George Glezmann, who had been detained in Afghanistan for over two years. This development follows discussions between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials in Kabul, as confirmed by a knowledgeable source.

George Glezmann, taken in 2022 while visiting Kabul as a tourist, departed Afghanistan on a Qatari aircraft on Thursday evening, en route to Qatar. His release marks a significant diplomatic success, achieved by sustained engagement between the U.S. and Taliban representatives.

According to sources, Glezmann and envoy Boehler are scheduled to continue their journey toward the United States. This marks the end of a long and arduous chapter for Glezmann and highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025