U.S. Citizen Freed From Afghan Detention

The Taliban has released an American citizen, George Glezmann, who had been detained in Afghanistan for over two years. This development follows discussions between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials in Kabul, as confirmed by a knowledgeable source.

George Glezmann, taken in 2022 while visiting Kabul as a tourist, departed Afghanistan on a Qatari aircraft on Thursday evening, en route to Qatar. His release marks a significant diplomatic success, achieved by sustained engagement between the U.S. and Taliban representatives.

According to sources, Glezmann and envoy Boehler are scheduled to continue their journey toward the United States. This marks the end of a long and arduous chapter for Glezmann and highlights ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

