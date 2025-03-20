Left Menu

Tragedy at Ausa T-Point: The Fatal Collision

In Latur, a man was killed when a bus, hit by a truck, went out of control at Ausa T-Point, a known accident hotspot. While none of the bus passengers were injured, a local vendor lost his life. The truck driver remains at large as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Latur on Thursday morning when a bus was struck by a truck at high speed, causing the bus to go out of control. A local vegetable vendor was killed in the collision at the Ausa T-Point, officials reported. The incident happened around 6:40 AM.

The bus, which had 13 passengers, was turning at the junction when an oncoming truck struck it. Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured, but the collision proved fatal for Tukaram Jadhav, 55, who was sitting beside the road.

Police are currently investigating the accident and are in pursuit of the truck driver, who fled the scene. Local residents expressed concern over the dangerous nature of Ausa T-Point, highlighting that about 40 accidents have occurred there. They have voiced disappointment over the cancellation of a proposed flyover that could improve safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

