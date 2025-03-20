Tragedy at Ausa T-Point: The Fatal Collision

A tragic accident occurred in Latur on Thursday morning when a bus was struck by a truck at high speed, causing the bus to go out of control. A local vegetable vendor was killed in the collision at the Ausa T-Point, officials reported. The incident happened around 6:40 AM.

The bus, which had 13 passengers, was turning at the junction when an oncoming truck struck it. Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured, but the collision proved fatal for Tukaram Jadhav, 55, who was sitting beside the road.

Police are currently investigating the accident and are in pursuit of the truck driver, who fled the scene. Local residents expressed concern over the dangerous nature of Ausa T-Point, highlighting that about 40 accidents have occurred there. They have voiced disappointment over the cancellation of a proposed flyover that could improve safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)