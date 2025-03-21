PhysicsWallah's Confidential IPO Path: A Bold Move in Edtech Arena

Edtech giant PhysicsWallah has made a strategic leap by filing draft IPO papers with capital markets regulator SEBI through a confidential route.

This approach permits the company to keep IPO details private initially. While the pre-filing does not necessitate proceeding with the IPO, it opens a path for potential public offering flexibility.

Backed by significant investments propelling its value to $2.8 billion, PhysicsWallah's move reflects a growing trend among major firms exploring confidential filings for their IPOs, following examples like Swiggy and Vishal Mega Mart.

(With inputs from agencies.)