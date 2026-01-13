Left Menu

Tech, Trade, and Trust: The Future of India's Capital Markets

The 15th International Capital Market Convention (ICMC 2026) in Chennai focused on the role of technology and trust in shaping India's capital markets. Industry leaders highlighted the market's growth, regulatory reforms, and the importance of resilient and inclusive structures for sustainable financial development.

13-01-2026

Chennai recently hosted the 15th International Capital Market Convention (ICMC 2026), a pivotal event organized by the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI). The convention brought together key regulators and industry leaders to discuss the transformative role of technology and trust in India's capital markets.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman, Mr. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, emphasized a massive surge in investor participation, citing a leap from 4.3 crore investors in FY20 to 13.7 crore currently. He attributed this to increased financial inclusion and robust regulatory frameworks facilitating trust in the market.

Industry speakers underscored the need for deep and technology-driven markets. They emphasized reforms that simplify compliance, protect investors, and enhance the resilience of India's rapidly evolving financial landscape. The convention concluded by reinforcing the alignment of technology with trade and trust to ensure a secure and inclusive capital market system.

