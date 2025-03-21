Leadership Change at Jindal Stainless Ltd

In a significant management change, Jindal Stainless Ltd has announced that Anurag Mantri will step down from his position as Executive Director and Group CFO. This decision, effective after business hours on April 4, 2025, was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

Mantri's departure marks the end of his tenure at India's preeminent stainless steel manufacturing firm. The resignation is attributed to Mantri's desire to pursue new professional opportunities, as stated by the company.

Jindal Stainless Ltd holds the distinction of being the largest stainless steel producer in India, and the management shift is expected to bring about significant implications for the company's future direction.

