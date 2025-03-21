Left Menu

Leadership Change at Jindal Stainless Ltd

Jindal Stainless Ltd announced the resignation of Anurag Mantri as Executive Director and Group CFO, effective April 4, 2025. Mantri steps down to explore new professional paths. JSL is recognized as India's largest stainless steel producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:18 IST
In a significant management change, Jindal Stainless Ltd has announced that Anurag Mantri will step down from his position as Executive Director and Group CFO. This decision, effective after business hours on April 4, 2025, was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

Mantri's departure marks the end of his tenure at India's preeminent stainless steel manufacturing firm. The resignation is attributed to Mantri's desire to pursue new professional opportunities, as stated by the company.

Jindal Stainless Ltd holds the distinction of being the largest stainless steel producer in India, and the management shift is expected to bring about significant implications for the company's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

