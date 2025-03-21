Reinventing Runways: A New Era in Luxury Fashion Leadership

The luxury fashion industry is facing a period of upheaval as top brands like Gucci, Chanel, and Dior reshuffle their creative teams to adapt to economic challenges. The global luxury goods market, valued at €363 billion, is grappling with low sales, prompting a strategic reevaluation at these iconic fashion houses.

Kering-owned Gucci has appointed Balenciaga designer Demna, a move that saw a decline in Kering's market value. Meanwhile, Chanel is bringing in Matthieu Blazy after Karl Lagerfeld's era. These changes reflect the need to maintain economic viability while staying relevant in a shifting market climate.

Industry-wide, LVMH is expected to announce a new designer for Dior, while other brands also undergo creative shifts. As brands rely on the U.S. market amid subdued Chinese sales, they must balance innovation with heritage to keep affluent consumers engaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)