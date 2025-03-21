Five Years of FRSN: Transforming India's Skilling Landscape

In New Delhi, the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) celebrated a significant milestone—five years of dedicated efforts towards reshaping India's skilling landscape. With funding from corporate giants like Accenture, Cisco, JPMorganChase, and SAP Labs India, FRSN has successfully driven policy changes and transformed Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide.

Since its inception in 2019, FRSN has established a unique coalition with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Through strategic partnerships, the network has addressed critical gaps in the skilling ecosystem, aligning ITIs more closely with market needs. Their work has gained momentum in promoting demand-driven skilling.

Looking ahead, FRSN aims to deepen industry engagement to ensure ITIs meet real-world job market demands. As India focuses on upgrading ITIs, FRSN plans to bridge policy and practice, ensuring sustainable change in the vocational training landscape. The upcoming Future Skills Forum 2025 is set to further catalyze efforts in shaping India's future-ready skilling ecosystem.

