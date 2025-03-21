Left Menu

Five Years of FRSN: Transforming India's Skilling Landscape

The Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating significant contributions to India's skilling ecosystem. FRSN, backed by major corporate funders, has fostered strategic partnerships with government entities to align Industrial Training Institutes with market demands, enhance trainer development, and shape policy for future-ready vocational training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:09 IST
Five Years of FRSN: Transforming India's Skilling Landscape
Trishaljit Sethi - Director General of Training at Future Skills Forum, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) celebrated a significant milestone—five years of dedicated efforts towards reshaping India's skilling landscape. With funding from corporate giants like Accenture, Cisco, JPMorganChase, and SAP Labs India, FRSN has successfully driven policy changes and transformed Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) nationwide.

Since its inception in 2019, FRSN has established a unique coalition with the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Through strategic partnerships, the network has addressed critical gaps in the skilling ecosystem, aligning ITIs more closely with market needs. Their work has gained momentum in promoting demand-driven skilling.

Looking ahead, FRSN aims to deepen industry engagement to ensure ITIs meet real-world job market demands. As India focuses on upgrading ITIs, FRSN plans to bridge policy and practice, ensuring sustainable change in the vocational training landscape. The upcoming Future Skills Forum 2025 is set to further catalyze efforts in shaping India's future-ready skilling ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025