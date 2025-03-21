DP World and Reliance Industries: Rail Revolution in Petrochemical Logistics

In a major shift for the petrochemical logistics sector, DP World and Reliance Industries have collaborated to introduce an innovative rail solution that promises to transform how their products are transported. By moving from road to rail, the venture significantly cuts down carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability efforts.

The new logistics framework connects Reliance Industries' Jamnagar plant in Gujarat with DP World's inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad and extends to the port of Mundra. Previously, each container's journey covered around 700 kilometers on the road, a practice that has been overhauled to utilize the rail network.

This rail transition allows the transport of up to 1,260 tonnes of cargo, consolidating up to 45 containers in a single trip, thereby optimizing logistics operations. Both companies emphasize the efficiency gains and the environmental advantages of this transition, noting its contribution to Reliance's commitment to sustainable and efficient supply chain practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)