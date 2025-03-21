Germany Halts Decrepit Tanker's Movement Amid Russian Oil Sanction Evasion
A German finance ministry spokesperson announced the prohibition of further travel for a decrepit tanker near the Baltic coast. The ship is suspected to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, intended to evade oil sanctions. Authorities are assessing the next steps for handling the ship and cargo.
Updated: 21-03-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:42 IST
In a decisive move, Germany's finance ministry announced the suspension of all travel for a dilapidated tanker off the Baltic coast, suspected to be part of Russia's attempts to bypass oil sanctions through a shadow fleet.
The announcement came following a request for clarification from Reuters, with the finance ministry spokesperson confirming that legal finalization of customs measures is still pending.
Authorities are currently reviewing the situation to determine the appropriate course of action concerning the ship and its contentious cargo.
