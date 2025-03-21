Germany Halts Decrepit Tanker's Movement Amid Russian Oil Sanction Evasion

In a decisive move, Germany's finance ministry announced the suspension of all travel for a dilapidated tanker off the Baltic coast, suspected to be part of Russia's attempts to bypass oil sanctions through a shadow fleet.

The announcement came following a request for clarification from Reuters, with the finance ministry spokesperson confirming that legal finalization of customs measures is still pending.

Authorities are currently reviewing the situation to determine the appropriate course of action concerning the ship and its contentious cargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)