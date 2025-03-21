Crompton Greaves Lights Up Living Spaces with Stylish New Batten Range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. has unveiled its latest additions to the Batten Lights portfolio. The newly launched Infinia 24W and SlimO 20W feature innovative designs and advanced lighting technology, aimed at elevating the aesthetic quality of living spaces.

The Infinia 24W is distinguished by its bold, striking design and PRISTECH technology, offering indirect soft lighting to foster a relaxing atmosphere. Meanwhile, the SlimO 20W provides a minimalistic and sleek solution, ideal for modern interiors, ensuring a wide light spread for balanced illumination.

Speaking on the range, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting, noted that these products signify lighting's evolution into an essential element of home decoration, combining elegance and functionality. Available nationwide, Crompton's new offerings seek to meet contemporary consumer desires for stylish and efficient lighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)