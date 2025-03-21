Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Lights Up Living Spaces with Stylish New Batten Range

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. expands its Batten Lights portfolio with innovative and aesthetically pleasing models: Infinia 24W and SlimO 20W. Designed with advanced technology and sleek aesthetics, these lights elevate modern home decor while providing superior illumination, blending functionality with style for an inviting ambience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:46 IST
Crompton's New Batten Lights - SlimO 20W and Infinia 24W. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd. has unveiled its latest additions to the Batten Lights portfolio. The newly launched Infinia 24W and SlimO 20W feature innovative designs and advanced lighting technology, aimed at elevating the aesthetic quality of living spaces.

The Infinia 24W is distinguished by its bold, striking design and PRISTECH technology, offering indirect soft lighting to foster a relaxing atmosphere. Meanwhile, the SlimO 20W provides a minimalistic and sleek solution, ideal for modern interiors, ensuring a wide light spread for balanced illumination.

Speaking on the range, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting, noted that these products signify lighting's evolution into an essential element of home decoration, combining elegance and functionality. Available nationwide, Crompton's new offerings seek to meet contemporary consumer desires for stylish and efficient lighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

