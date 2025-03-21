Funding Shortages Worsen Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern Congo

Critical funding shortages are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. The agency reports that thousands are left without lifesaving aid due to these financial gaps, pushing the already dire conditions towards catastrophe.

More than 100,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, and hundreds of thousands remain internally displaced, largely due to conflicts between the M23 group and the Congolese army. Rwanda has denied allegations of supporting M23.

The destruction of shelters for 400,000 displaced people around Goma in North Kivu province has left many without protection. With funding cuts hampering the rebuilding efforts, humanitarian partners are struggling to provide viable survival options for those affected.

