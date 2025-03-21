Surge in India's Millet Exports: A Rising Trend

India's millet exports have experienced a notable upward trend, reaching USD 29.71 million by December FY25, according to parliamentary reports disclosed on Friday.

In a detailed response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, highlighted the consistent rise in millet exports from USD 26.07 million in 2020-21 to USD 40.91 million in 2023-24.

The government has implemented several initiatives to increase consumer awareness and spur demand for millet-based products both domestically and internationally, Singh added.

