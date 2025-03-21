Left Menu

Surge in India's Millet Exports: A Rising Trend

India has seen a steady increase in millet exports, reaching USD 29.71 million by December FY25. Since 2020, exports have climbed from USD 26.07 million to USD 40.91 million in 2023-24. The government is boosting awareness to enhance the global demand for millet-based products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST
Surge in India's Millet Exports: A Rising Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's millet exports have experienced a notable upward trend, reaching USD 29.71 million by December FY25, according to parliamentary reports disclosed on Friday.

In a detailed response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, highlighted the consistent rise in millet exports from USD 26.07 million in 2020-21 to USD 40.91 million in 2023-24.

The government has implemented several initiatives to increase consumer awareness and spur demand for millet-based products both domestically and internationally, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025