Air Travel Chaos: Heathrow Fire Disrupts Global Flights

A significant fire at an electrical substation has plunged London's Heathrow Airport into chaos, causing the cancellation of over 1,300 flights. Investigators are currently probing the cause of what is being described as the most severe travel disruption in recent years. Passengers have faced considerable inconvenience, with journeys for hundreds of thousands disrupted.

Past similar aviation interruptions serve as a stark reminder that this is not a singular event. In August 2023, for instance, a technical error at the UK's National Air Traffic Services led to the manual processing of flight plans, impacting several flights. Similarly, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced global airports to shut down, causing an 80% drop in flights worldwide.

Other incidents include the Gatwick drone sightings in December 2018, the British Airways IT glitch in May 2017, and the Delta component failure in August 2016. These events, combined with the infamous Eyjafjallajokull volcano eruption in 2010 and the 9/11 attacks in 2001, have all contributed to a history of air travel challenges that reshape global aviation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)