Left Menu

Air Travel Chaos: Heathrow Fire Disrupts Global Flights

A fire at Heathrow Airport's electrical substation has caused major air travel disruptions, with over 1,300 flights cancelled. The incident highlights past air travel disruptions due to software glitches, pandemics, drone sightings, IT failures, volcanic eruptions, and historical events like 9/11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:13 IST
Air Travel Chaos: Heathrow Fire Disrupts Global Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A significant fire at an electrical substation has plunged London's Heathrow Airport into chaos, causing the cancellation of over 1,300 flights. Investigators are currently probing the cause of what is being described as the most severe travel disruption in recent years. Passengers have faced considerable inconvenience, with journeys for hundreds of thousands disrupted.

Past similar aviation interruptions serve as a stark reminder that this is not a singular event. In August 2023, for instance, a technical error at the UK's National Air Traffic Services led to the manual processing of flight plans, impacting several flights. Similarly, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced global airports to shut down, causing an 80% drop in flights worldwide.

Other incidents include the Gatwick drone sightings in December 2018, the British Airways IT glitch in May 2017, and the Delta component failure in August 2016. These events, combined with the infamous Eyjafjallajokull volcano eruption in 2010 and the 9/11 attacks in 2001, have all contributed to a history of air travel challenges that reshape global aviation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025