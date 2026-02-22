Travel Chaos Looms: Temporary Suspension of PreCheck & Global Entry Programs

Major U.S. airlines have expressed alarm over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's sudden decision to temporarily suspend its PreCheck and Global Entry programs, starting from Sunday. This comes amid a broader agency shutdown due to unresolved political disputes over immigration reforms.

A spokesperson from Airlines for America emphasized the turmoil faced by the traveling public, stating that, once more, passengers are caught in political contention. The abrupt notice left travelers scrambling to alter plans, reminiscent of last fall's shutdown which inflicted $6.1 billion in industry losses.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem justified the pause, explaining it as a necessary step to reallocate resources as the department navigates the financial impasse. Despite the adverse impact, such measures aim to ensure higher priority operations continue at airport checkpoints.