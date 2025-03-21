Boeing's Triumphant Win: Securing the U.S. Air Force's Next-Gen Jet Contract

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Boeing has secured the contract to build the U.S. Air Force's most advanced fighter jet, in a significant win for the company. The Next Generation Air Dominance program aims to replace the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor with a new, crewed aircraft designed to work alongside drones. Although details of the plane's design remain secret, it is expected to feature stealth technology, advanced sensors, and state-of-the-art engines.

Trump, serving as the 47th president, revealed that the new jet will be designated as the F-47. He stated that the U.S. has placed substantial orders for the aircraft, without disclosing the cost. Trump also noted international interest, suggesting potential foreign sales. Boeing's shares surged by 5% following the announcement, whereas Lockheed Martin's stock decreased by nearly 6%.

The engineering and manufacturing development contract awarded to Boeing exceeds $20 billion, marking a significant win for the firm that has faced challenges in both commercial and defense divisions. The deal is a major boost for its fighter jet production in St. Louis, Missouri, promising hundreds of billions of dollars over its multi-decade duration. However, Lockheed Martin's future in the high-end fighter market remains uncertain as the company has recently lost out on other significant military contracts.

