Heathrow Resumes Operations After Power Outage
Heathrow Airport is set to resume flights after a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Initially, flights will focus on retrieving stranded passengers and repositioning aircraft, with full operations expected by Saturday.
Heathrow Airport announced plans to gradually resume flights on Friday, following a temporary closure due to a power outage.
The outage was caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, leading to the suspension of operations at Europe's busiest airport.
Initial flights will aim to bring back stranded passengers from other European airports and reposition aircraft to restore the operational schedule by Saturday.
