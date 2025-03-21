Left Menu

Heathrow Resumes Operations After Power Outage

Heathrow Airport is set to resume flights after a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. Initially, flights will focus on retrieving stranded passengers and repositioning aircraft, with full operations expected by Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:04 IST
Heathrow Resumes Operations After Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heathrow Airport announced plans to gradually resume flights on Friday, following a temporary closure due to a power outage.

The outage was caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation, leading to the suspension of operations at Europe's busiest airport.

Initial flights will aim to bring back stranded passengers from other European airports and reposition aircraft to restore the operational schedule by Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025